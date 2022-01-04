U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactical drills at the Mugnaini ahead of Cagliari clash

There was more rain coming down on Bogliasco and the Sampdoria first-team squad as preparations continued for the home clash with Cagliari on Thursday at 12:30 CET.

After a video analysis session, Roberto D’Aversa took the players out on to pitch one at the Mugnaini for tactical work to thwart the Rossoblu.

Albin Ekdal was back in full training, while Kristoffer Askildsen trained individually.

Valerio Verre and Mikkel Damsgaard (in Denmark) carried on with their recovery programmes.

There will be another session on Wednesday morning.

