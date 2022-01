Samp train with sights set on Napoli

Sampdoria’s squad were divided into two groups at today’s session at Bogliasco. Those who played against Cagliari had a lighter workload, whereas those who didn’t took part in a full session. Following the niggle he picked up on Thursday Maya Yoshida underwent physio work and his muscular injury will be assessed in the coming days.

Samp will be back in training tomorrow morning before heading south to Naples.