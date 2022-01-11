Tuesday afternoon strength work at Bogliasco

Sampdoria are continuing their preparations ahead of their match against Torino which is taking place on Saturday afternoon at the Ferraris. This Tuesday afternoon Roberto D’Aversa and the staff divided the team into two groups which alternated between strength work in the gym and on the pitch, before working on some sprint drills.

Bartosz Bereszynski is back working with his teammates, while Albin Ekdal was partially involved. Valerio Verre’s recovery is still ongoing. Emil Audero and Maya Yoshida were with the physio today, while Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing his rehabilitation in Denmark. The squad will reconvene tomorrow for another session.