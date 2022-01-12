Video session and set piece work ahead of Torino

Sampdoria continued their preparations ahead of the Torino match on the training pitches in Bogliasco. After a video session and a warm-up Roberto D’Aversa and their coaching staff got their players to work at set pieces and high-intensity small-sided games.

Alex Ferrari was partially involved in group work, taking part in the first phase of training before heading off for some gym work. Albin Ekdal continued his recovered while Valerio Verre spent the session in the gym. Emil Audero and Maya Yoshida had their injuries treated by the medical staff and Mikkel Damsgaard is still in Denmark recovering from a long-term injury. Thursday will see the squad reconvene in the morning to carry on their preparations ahead of the Torino clash.