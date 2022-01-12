U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Video session and set piece work ahead of Torino

News

Video session and set piece work ahead of Torino

Sampdoria continued their preparations ahead of the Torino match on the training pitches in Bogliasco. After a video session and a warm-up Roberto D’Aversa and their coaching staff got their players to work at set pieces and high-intensity small-sided games.

Alex Ferrari was partially involved in group work, taking part in the first phase of training before heading off for some gym work. Albin Ekdal continued his recovered while Valerio Verre spent the session in the gym. Emil Audero and Maya Yoshida had their injuries treated by the medical staff and Mikkel Damsgaard is still in Denmark recovering from a long-term injury. Thursday will see the squad reconvene in the morning to carry on their preparations ahead of the Torino clash.

Other news

Conti: “I’m here to get back in the game”

Conti: “I’m here to get back in the game”

11 January 2022 Team
Tuesday afternoon strength work at Bogliasco

Tuesday afternoon strength work at Bogliasco

11 January 2022 Team
Rincon’s new challenge with Sampdoria

Rincon’s new challenge with Sampdoria

10 January 2022 Team
Acquista i biglietti per Samp-Torino Promo