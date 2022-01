Colley’s Gambia make Afcon history

Omar Colley has made history. The Sampdoria defender starred for the full 90 minutes as his Gambia beat Mauritania 1-0 in their first game of the African Cup of Nations 2021. Ablie Jallow’s goal in the 10th minute was enough for the Scorpions to claim victory in the Limbe Stadium. Gambia now top Group F alongside Mali who they face on Sunday 16 January at 14:00 CET.