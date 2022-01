Samp hone tactics ahead of Torino

Two days until Torino. Samp kept hard at work this morning at Bogliasco as their next league fixture draws ever closer. After a warm-up Roberto D’Aversa led the squad with a tactics-based session, finishing with target practice.

Mikkel Damsgaard continued his recovery in Denmark, while Emil Audero, Valerio Verre and Ernesto Torregrossa also followed individual schedules. Sampdoria will return to training on Friday morning