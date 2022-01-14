Squad of 22 to face Torino

After Friday’s training session, Roberto D’Aversa announced a squad of 22 players for the match against Torino on Saturday.

The Serie A fixture is scheduled for a 15:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris.

New signing Andrea Conti is included while Bartosz Bereszynski and Antonio Candreva return.

Besides Julian Chabot (suspended) and Omar Colley (at AFCON with Gambia), Emil Audero, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Valerio Verre and Maya Yoshida are also unavailable.

Goalkeepers: Falcone, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Conti, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Rincón, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Ciervo, Caputo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.