Africa Cup of Nations: Colley’s Gambia draw after late penalties

Gambia continue their dream in their inaugural appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. At the Lime Stadium, captain Omar Colley and his team-mates drew 1-1 with Mali in the second match of the group stage. The Scorpions equalised in the 90th minute thanks to Barrow’s penalty, after the Malians took the lead in the 79th minute with Kone, also from the penalty spot.

Gambia currently hold the lead in Group F with 4 points, tied with Mali. The final match against Tunisia on Thursday 20 January (at 20:00 CET) will be decisive for the team’s progression to the round of 16.