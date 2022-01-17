Coppa Italia: 22-man squad for Juventus tie

On the eve of the last-16 Coppa Italia tie with Juventus, the first-team squad took part in an afternoon session on pitch two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco. The game is to be played at 21:00 CET on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium. Primavera coach Felice Tufano oversaw the session alongside Angelo Palombo, Sergio Spalla and fitness coach Massimo Catalano. The goalkeepers worked with Fabrizio Lorieri and Daniele Battara.

There are nine players unavailable for the game. While Julian Chabot is suspended and Omar Colley is away on Africa Cup of Nation duty with Gambia, Emil Audero (individual training on the pitch), Mikkel Damsgaard (following his recovery programme in Denmark), Albin Ekdal (gym work for plantar fasciitis on his left foot), Mohamed Ihattaren, Fabio Quagliarella (in the swimming pool for a calf problem), Valerio Verre (intense recovery programme on the pitch) and Maya Yoshida (recovery programme) will also sit the match out.

Here’s the 22-man squad for the trip to Turin, which includes Primavera defender Luigi Aquino (number 34).

Goalkeepers: Falcone, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Aquino, Augello, Bereszynski, Conti, Dragusin, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Rincon, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Ciervo, Caputo, Gabbiadini, Torregrossa.