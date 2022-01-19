Tufano’s night in the dugout: “It was special for me”

Despite the result, Sampdoria Primavera coach Felice Tufano enjoyed a special night in the dugout for the Coppa Italia last-16 tie with Juventus.

“It was a special evening for me, an unforgettable experience that was only tainted by the result. I tried to help the players and fill them with confidence. We were up against a very strong Juve side in excellent shape, however.

“We managed to cut the arrears and after the goal, we had another chance through [Kristoffer] Askildsen, but it took the stuffing out of us when they made it 3-1. We did what was possible with the few days that we had.”

From Wednesday, Tufano will be back with his Primavera boys, but not before thanking the club for the opportunity.

“I’d like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity and also the players for conducting themselves with humility and professionalism. I head back to the Primavera side knowing that there’s so much to do and improve there as well, while hoping that some of our young players can experience an evening like the one I’ve had tonight because that’s what we’re working towards.

“As for [Wladimiro] Falcone, he’s doing really well. I’ve known him for many years and I had no doubts that he could turn in performances like that.”