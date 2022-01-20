Magnani: “Here to do my bit for Samp”

Giangiacomo Magnani revealed his joy after his long-held wish of joining Sampdoria finally came true this week.

“My first impression has been good,” he said in an exclusive interview with the club, having made his debut against Juventus in midweek.

“This is a great, historic club. I’ve been close to joining Samp many times. I’ve always hoped it would happen and now it finally has.

“I want to help the team and the club end the season as best we possibly can. On a personal level, I hope to improve here and take my game to the next level.”