Technical and tactical work under new boss

The second day of hard work in Bogliasco for Marco Giampaolo and his staff saw the players put through an afternoon session on pitch one at the Mugnaini focusing on technical and tactical work with medium intensity and an aerobic circuit for all the available players.

Valerio Verre trained with his team-mates for part of the session, with some individual exercises before and after. Emil Audero underwent physio before training individually between the sticks. Fitness work, physio, individual gym work and a first test out on the pitch in a specific session were in place to check the status of Fabio Quagliarella’s right leg.

Individual recovery sessions were on the agenda for Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida.

A double session is scheduled for Friday.