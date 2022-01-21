AFCON watch: Colley’s Gambia reach last 16

Omar Colley and Gambia have sealed their place in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations which will see them face Guinea in Bafoussam, Cameroon at 17:00 CET on Monday 24 January. The Scorpions racked up a last-gasp victory in their final match in Group F to confirm qualification.

Colley played the full 90 minutes as Gambia were made to wait until the third minute of stoppage time when Lamin Jallow converted the only goal of the game. Tunisia were reduced to ten men when Ben Moustapha was sent off on the brink of half time and they also missed a golden chance to take the lead when Boubacarr Gaye kept out Seifeddine Jaziri’s penalty late in the first half.

The Gambia rearguard has been among the best at the tournament so far, only conceding one goal in three games, which came from the penalty spot.