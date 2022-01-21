Giampaolo at the double. Fans in Bogliasco on Saturday

Marco Giampaolo put the Blucerchiati through a double session on Friday, ratcheting up the intensity ahead of his second debut in the Doria dugout, against Spezia at the weekend.

Both morning and afternoon sessions began in the video room, before work continued outside.

Emil Audero, Fabio Quagliarella and Valerio Verre worked on building up their fitness in the gym and on the pitch, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida continued with their individual recovery programmes.

On Saturday, fans will be allowed into the training ground from 14:00 CET to show their support for the team. A Green Pass and FFP2 mask are required for entry.

After Saturday’s session the team will travel to La Spezia ahead of Sunday’s 15:00 CET kick-off.