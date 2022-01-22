U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Giampaolo names 23-man squad for Spezia game

The team had their final training session in Bogliasco on Saturday afternoon before travelling to La Spezia ahead of Sunday’s Serie A encounter.

At the end of the session, Marco Giampaolo confirmed a squad of 23 Blucerchiati for the 15:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Picco.

Besides Omar Colley – at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia – Emil Audero, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Fabio Quagliarella, Valerio Verre and Maya Yoshida are also unavailable.

Goalkeepers: Falcone, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Conti, Dragusin, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru,

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Rincón, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Torregrossa.

