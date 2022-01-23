Samp fall to defeat at Spezia

Spezia 1-0 Sampdoria (HT: 0-0)

Scorer: Verde 69.

Spezia (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Sala (Ferrer 74); Gyasi, Kovalenko (Agudelo 64), Verde (Antiste 86); Manaj (Nzola 74).

Subs not used: Zoet, Zovko, Hristov, Sher, Nguiamba, Strelec, Bertola.

Coach: Motta.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Falcone; Bereszynski, Ferrari (Torregrossa 46), Magnani, Augello (Murru 77); Thorsby (Vieira 77), Ekdal, Rincon; Candreva; Gabbiadini, Caputo.

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Saio, Chabot, Ciervo, Conti, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yepes, Trimboli.

Coach: Giampaolo.

Referee: Manganiello.

Assistants: Liberti and Moro.

Fourth official: Volpi.

VAR: Valeri.

Assistant VAR: Lo Cicero.

Sent off: Ekdal (73) for a second bookable offence.

Booked: Erlic 30, Thorsby 37, Ekdal 47, Rincon 52, Verde 70.

Stoppage time: 0+4.

Pitch: good condition.