Samp fall to defeat at Spezia
Spezia 1-0 Sampdoria (HT: 0-0)
Scorer: Verde 69.
Spezia (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Sala (Ferrer 74); Gyasi, Kovalenko (Agudelo 64), Verde (Antiste 86); Manaj (Nzola 74).
Subs not used: Zoet, Zovko, Hristov, Sher, Nguiamba, Strelec, Bertola.
Coach: Motta.
Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Falcone; Bereszynski, Ferrari (Torregrossa 46), Magnani, Augello (Murru 77); Thorsby (Vieira 77), Ekdal, Rincon; Candreva; Gabbiadini, Caputo.
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Saio, Chabot, Ciervo, Conti, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yepes, Trimboli.
Coach: Giampaolo.
Referee: Manganiello.
Assistants: Liberti and Moro.
Fourth official: Volpi.
VAR: Valeri.
Assistant VAR: Lo Cicero.
Sent off: Ekdal (73) for a second bookable offence.
Booked: Erlic 30, Thorsby 37, Ekdal 47, Rincon 52, Verde 70.
Stoppage time: 0+4.
Pitch: good condition.