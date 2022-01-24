AFCON watch: Colley’s dream continues as the Gambia reach quarter-finals

Omar Colley and the Gambia march on after the Scorpions beat Guinea thanks to a solitary Musa Barrow goal in the 71st minute at the Stade Omnisports in Bafoussam, Cameroon to reach the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Sampdoria defender, who played the full 90 minutes as captain, will lead his national team into a quarter-final against the winner of the last-16 tie between Cameroon and Comoros. The game is scheduled to take place at 17:00 CET on Saturday 29 January in Douala.