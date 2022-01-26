Training resumes at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria got back into the swing of things in Bogliasco on Wednesday. While Tomas Rincon was away on international duty with Venezuela for their World Cup 20220 qualifiers, Valerio Verre was back in full training for an afternoon session under the watchful eye of Marco Giampaolo on pitch one at the Mugnaini. The focus was on coordinated activation work with fitness coach Roberto De Bellis and technical and tactical drills.

As for individual players, Kristoffer Askildsen only trained with his team-mates for the first part of the session due to a thigh problem. Emil Audero was back with the team for the first time since his recent injury. Specific individual programmes were on the cards for Albin Ekdal, Manolo Gabbiadini and Ronaldo Vieira. There was a double fitness session for Fabio Quagliarella, while Maya Yoshida continued his rehabilitation programme after a muscle injury. Mikkel Damsgaard is following his own recovery programme in Denmark.

A double session is scheduled for Thursday.