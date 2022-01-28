Strength work and small-sided games

Strength work in the gym on Thursday morning was followed by a series of high-intensity small-sided games on pitch two in the afternoon, as Marco Giampaolo and his coaching staff served up a double session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco during the international break.

Along with Omar Colley and Tomas Rincon, who are currently away on international duty, Kristoffer Askildsen, Albin Ekdal, Fabio Quagliarella and Ronaldo Vieira all missed training, but had individual sessions instead. Gerard Yepes was selected in the Primavera squad for the trip to Lecce. Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida continued their recovery programmes.

Another double session is in store on Friday.