Technical and tactical drills on Friday

Training continues apace in Bogliasco during the break from Serie A action for international fixtures.

On Friday Marco Giampaolo and the coaching staff had the squad run through a series of technical and tactical drills, focusing on both attacking and defensive play.

Omar Colley and Tomas Rincon remain away on international duty. Kristoffer Askildsen, Albin Ekdal and Ronaldo Vieira worked separately in the gym. Fabio Quagliarella did personalised work on the pitch. Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida continued with their respective rehabilitation work.

The team will train again on Saturday morning.