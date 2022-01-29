Colley’s Gambia bow out of AFCON

Gambia’s Africa Cup of Nations adventure has ended at the quarter-final stage, with Cameroon running out 2-0 winners at Douala Stadium on Saturday.

Karl Toko Ekambi struck both goals for the Indomitable Lions early in the second half.

Omar Colley played another 90 minutes at the heart of the defence – his fifth full game of the tournament.

He and his team-mates can be proud of how they fared in their first-ever appearance at AFCON, advancing from their group unbeaten and seeing off Guinea in the last 16 before ultimately succumbing to the hosts.