Back to work with Sassuolo on the horizon

The players reported back to the training ground on Tuesday for their first session of the week, with sights now firmly set on Sunday’s home game against Sassuolo.

Marco Giampaolo and the coaching staff guided the squad – still minus Omar Colley and Tomas Rincon – through technical drills, tactical work and small-sided games.

Albin Ekdal (suspended), Fabio Quagliarella and Ronaldo Vieira trained separately on the pitch while Maya Yoshida worked both in the gym and outside.

Mikkel Damsgaard continued with his rehabilitation programme.

A double session awaits the Blucerchiati on Wednesday.