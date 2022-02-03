Rincon in action for Venezuela

Sampdoria’s defender Tomas Rincon was involved for his country in the World Cup qualifiers over this international break, with Venezuela coming out on top against Bolivia but falling to defeat against Uruguay.

In the first of the two matches back on Friday 28 January Venezuela overcame Bolivia 4-1 in a home match played at the Estadio Agustin Tovar in Barinas. On the scoresheet that day was Salomon Rondon, who claimed a hattrick, Darwin Machis, and Bruno Miranda who scored a consolation goal for the visitors. Rincon wore the captain’s armband and played the full 90 minutes.

However Venezuela weren’t as fortunate in their next game away to Uruguay on Wednesday 2 February, and the Samp midfielder also picked up a booking. The hosts won 4-1 with Rodrigo Betancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez among the goals, with Josef Martinez replying for Venezuela.