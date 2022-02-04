Colley and Supriaha involved in training

Video-analysis meeting, warm-up, tactical exercises, and a practice match were the order of the day at Bogliasco as Marco Giampaolo and his staff honed Sampdoria ahead of Sunday’s home match against Sassuolo. Omar Colley and Vladyslav Supriaha trained with the group while Tomas Rincon who had also been on international duty had a lighter session.

As for individuals recovering from knocks and injuries Fabio Quagliarella and Maya Yoshida were both out on the training pitch in action. Albin Ekdal – who isn’t available for Sunday’s match due to suspension – trained alone, Andrea Conti had a rest day, while Mikkel Damsgaard continued his path to recovery. Samp are back in training this Friday afternoon.