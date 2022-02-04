Tactical work with Sassuolo in mind

Two days to Sassuolo. The team are ramping up for their return to Serie A action at the weekend after the international break and had another training session in Bogliascco on Friday morning.

After a warm-up, Marco Giampaolo had the players work on specific tactics with Sunday’s opponents in mind.

Tomas Rincon came through the full session with the rest of the squad.

Andrea Conti meanwhile did individual work with the ball.

Fabio Quagliarella and Maya Yoshida pushed on with their personalised programmes in the gym and Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing his recovery.

The team will be back at the Centro Sportivo Gloriano Mugnaini on Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday’s clash in Marassi.