Sensi: “What a debut!”

It took Stefano Sensi just seven minutes to endear himself to the Samp faithful and hear their roar. The midfielder gave his thoughts after the game:

“What a debut! It was amazing to hear the fans. It matters all the more because it led to us getting a crucial win which we were seeking. We’re delighted.

Only 121 seconds separated Francesco Caputo’s opener and Sensi’s goal. “The goals were really close together. It was a lovely move. Ciccio laid it off to Manolo who took a shot. I was in the thick of it, there was a ball to be won, and I didn’t think twice about going for it.

“Fate was on my side with the goal, because the last time I scored in Serie A it was here. We won because we worked hard as a team and showed personality. As for my teammates, they’ve given me a great welcome. I knew many of them from before which has helped me. This is the first step in our quest for survival; we’re taking things game by game and every encounter will be a battle.”