Bereszynski: “I’ve had the best time at Samp”

Bartosz Bereszynski has deepened his ties with Sampdoria. Having come to Genoa in January 2017, the Polish full-back has renewed his contract until 2025. “If ten years ago you’d said to me that I was going to come and play in Italy for a club of Sampdoria’s stature I wouldn’t have believed you,” he confesses. “I’m really happy and I think I deserved this recognition. I’m a man of few words; I’d rather let my football do the talking. The city of Genoa and Sampdoria are in my heart: I arrived as a boy, now I have two children and the best things in my life have happened here.”

Bereszynski has gone from strength to strength since joining the club and has worn the captain’s armband on many occasions. “It wasn’t easy at first but having fellow Pole Karol Linetty here helped me with the language barrier. It was tough making my debut in the Coppa Italia in Rome but the game we had against the Giallorossi in front of our fans went better. I have many beautiful moments in my mind: victories over great teams like Juventus and Napoli but derby wins are always special and my goal against Cagliari is a particular person highlight. I hope to get on the scoresheet again soon, perhaps in front of our fans.”