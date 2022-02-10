President Lanna calls in on training

President Marco Lanna visited Marco Giampaolo and his team this morning in Bogliasco, where Sampdoria are preparing for Sunday’s 12:30 lunchtime kickoff with Milan.

The squad worked on fitness, technique and tactics ahead of their clash with the Rossoneri.

In addition to long-term absentees Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini, Kristoffer Askildsen took part in gym work, while Sebastian Giovinco underwent a customised programme as he seeks to be ready for action. Maya Yoshida was in the gym as part of his recovery. Samp will be back in training Friday lunchtime.