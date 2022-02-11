Videos and tactical drills with Milan in mind

The team were back at the training ground on Friday morning to continue preparations for Sunday’s trip to the Meazza to face AC Milan.

After a meeting in the video room and a warm-up, the squad focused on attacking and defensive drills.

Kristoffer Askildsen (knee problem) did personalised work while Sebastian Giovinco also trained separately and Maya Yoshida worked in the gym and on the pitch. Albin Ekdal had a light training session. Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing with his individual programme.

The squad will train again on Saturday morning before setting off for Milan by coach.