22 Blucerchiati set off for Milan

Sampdoria wrapped up preparations for their game against AC Milan with a morning session on Saturday.

Afterwards, Marco Giampaolo named a squad of 22 players for Sunday’s 12:30 CET kick-off at the Stadio Meazza.

Academy defender Giovanni Bonfanti (No.35) has been named in a matchday squad for the first time.

Kristoffer Askildsen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini, Sebastian Giovinco and Maya Yoshida are unavailable for this fixture.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Bonfanti, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru.

Midfielders: Candreva, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Quagliarella, Supriaha.