Giovinco: “Delighted to be back in Serie A with Samp”

Sebastian ‘The Atomic Ant’ Giovinco is now a Sampdoria player. He’d been on the club’s radar in the past and has now finally joined to fill the void left by the injured Manolo Gabbiadini.

“When I received the call I didn’t think twice; I packed my bags and set off. I plan on going back to Toronto to live but sometimes you’ve got to seize the moment. I’m delighted to be back playing in Serie A representing a great club.”

His goal is clear: “I’ve worked alongside Fabio Quagliarella and Antonio Candreva in the past, with whom I’ve got an excellent relationship. I’ve heard great things about coach Marco Giampaolo from former teammates who’ve worked with him, but I accepted this challenge regardless of everything and everyone.

“We’re fighting to stay in the league; there are moments over the course of a season in which you have to know how to suffer, but I’m sure that if we stick together as a group we’ll get out of this situation.”