Squad in two groups for Monday session

The squad was split into two groups for training on Monday. Those who played most of the match at the San Siro against AC Milan focused on recovery in the gym and had physiotherapy.

The other available players warmed up then did some technical drills before finishing with a training match.

Kristoffer Askildsen and Sebastian Giovinco did individual fitness work in the pool and in the gym.

Maya Yoshida did personalised work and Mikkel Damsgaard continued with his recovery programme. Antonio Candreva was allowed the day off.

On Tuesday the team will train in the afternoon.

