Giampaolo’s Empoli preparations continue

Sampdoria carried on their preparations for their clash with Empoli, scheduled for 15:00 CET this Saturday at the Ferraris.

Marco Giampaolo and his staff again divided the squad into two groups: aerobic work both with and without the ball for those who played the most minutes with Milan. Maya Yoshida also took part in this session.

As for the rest, they focused on gym work and a separate session outdoors. In terms of individuals’ progress Kristoffer Askildsen took part in a recovery programme which involved on-pitch action, while Sebastian Giovinco followed a customised programme. Mikkel Damsgaard’s long road to recovery continues.

Manolo Gabbiadini underwent successful knee surgery this morning. The operation, which took about 90 minutes, was carried out by Professor Stefano Zaffagnini and his team. The forward will remain hospitalised at the Madre Fortunata Toniolo hospital for the standard post-operative course before recovering in Genoa.

The squad will reconvene tomorrow afternoon for another session.