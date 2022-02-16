Strength work, videos and training games ahead of Empoli

The Blucerchiati had an afternoon training in Bogliasco on Wednesday with attentions now on Saturday’s match against Empoli at the Ferraris (15:00 CET).

Marco Giampaolo and the coaching staff split the squad into two groups. Both did strength work in the gym, video analysis, drills on the pitch and tactical games against a mixed U18/U19 team.

Kristoffer Askildsen worked on building up his fitness while Sebastian Giovinco did personalised work in the pool and the gym. Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing with his recovery programme. Manolo Gabbiadini is resting after undergoing ACL surgery.

Thursday’s training session will take place in the morning.