Return to Mugnaini: video analysis and drills

With the sun shining overhead, the Blucerchiati returned to training at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco. Coach Marco Giampaolo had granted the players two and a half days’ rest, but they were back in action today.

The session started with video analysis ahead of the upcoming away game at Atalanta. The players then headed out on to pitch two for technical and fitness work, followed by possession drills focused on tactical play. Next, there were training matches and Maya Yoshida was able to join the group. Fabio Quagliarella could not take part as he was doing his own individual recovery session. At the end of the day, there was extra fitness work for those who have had less playing time in the league.

As for individual players, Stefano Sensi did separate aerobic training on the pitch and scheduled activities in the gym. Sebastian Giovinco’s programme was tailored towards intensifying preparations for his return to the team. Kristoffer Askildsen could only train in the swimming pool because of his injury to the outer ligament of his left knee. Manolo Gabbiadini started his recovery following surgery, while Mikkel Damsgaard remains in Denmark for his rehabilitation programme.

A Wednesday morning training session is planned for tomorrow.