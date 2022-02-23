U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Extended Wednesday training session

News

Extended Wednesday training session

Marco Giampaolo led his squad in a training session which lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday. Samp’s players were split in two and grafted away ahead of their next league encounter against Atalanta this coming Monday.

Players were divided into their positions for the first part of the session before heading into the gym. The day was concluded with a tactical session back out on the pitch.

As for individuals, Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi followed customised training programmes while Kristoffer Askildsen and Mikkel Damsgaard stuck to their recovery plans. The squad reconvene for another session on Thursday morning.

Other news

Return to Mugnaini: video analysis and drills

Return to Mugnaini: video analysis and drills

22 February 2022 Team
Quagliarella is back: “Every drop of sweat for Samp”

Quagliarella is back: “Every drop of sweat for Samp”

19 February 2022 Team
Giampaolo: “We understood the importance of this game”

Giampaolo: “We understood the importance of this game”

19 February 2022 Team