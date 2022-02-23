Extended Wednesday training session

Marco Giampaolo led his squad in a training session which lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday. Samp’s players were split in two and grafted away ahead of their next league encounter against Atalanta this coming Monday.

Players were divided into their positions for the first part of the session before heading into the gym. The day was concluded with a tactical session back out on the pitch.

As for individuals, Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi followed customised training programmes while Kristoffer Askildsen and Mikkel Damsgaard stuck to their recovery plans. The squad reconvene for another session on Thursday morning.