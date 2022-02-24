U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Morning tactical session for Samp

Under a clouded sky at Bogliasco this morning Samp took part in a morning training session which focused on agility, tactics, and small-sided games.

Omar Colley and Albin Ekdal followed customised programmes, as did Andrea Conti who didn’t take part in the latter stages of team training.

Meanwhile Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi carried out individual programmes on the pitch, Kristoffer Askildsen worked in the gym, and Mikkel Damsgaard continued his road to recovery. Manolo Gabbiadini undertook his first post-operative step back toward fitness at home whilst under supervision from Sampdoria staff.

The squad will reconvene for another session on Friday morning.

