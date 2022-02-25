Light training session for Samp

Sampdoria enjoyed a light training session at the Centro Sportivo Mugnaini on Friday ahead of their Matchday 27 clash with Atalanta.

After an initial warm-up, the Blucerchiati worked hard on a tactical drill dedicated to set pieces. The session then ended with a shooting exercise during which goalkeeper Nicola Ravaglia suffered a bruised finger on his right hand.

Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi trained with the team, but also took part in a dedicated agility exercise. Kristoffer Askilden had a special workout session in the gym whereas long-term injuries Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini proceeded with their respective rehabilitation programmes.

On Saturday another light training session is scheduled with the match against La Dea in mind.