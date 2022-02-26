Fitness and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

As the Blucerchiati took to the training ground this morning, Marco Giampaolo and his staff had planned a full programme involving flexibility exercises, technical warm-up, fitness work and tactical drills. In sunny Bogliasco, and under the watchful eye of president Marco Lanna, the players trained on pitch two of the Mugnaini in preparation for Monday night’s match against Atalanta at 20:50 CET.

On top of what their team-mates did, Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi completed additional aerobic exercises. Kristoffer Askildsen took part in a separate rehabilitation programme as he is currently out with injury, along with Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Tomorrow, a Sunday afternoon training session is planned before the team leave for Bergamo.