Training in three groups. Afternoon session on Wednesday

Marco Giampaolo and his staff split the squad into three groups on Tuesday in Bogliasco, based on minutes played in Bergamo on Monday. Those who played the majority of the game against Atalanta were in the gym and had a recovery session. Those who came on at half time did aerobic strength work. The rest of the squad took part in activations, agility work, possession-based drills and a small-sided game on pitch two at the Mugnaini.

Kristoffer Askildsen trained individually, while Ronaldo Vieira had physio after suffering a bruised ankle.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with their individual recovery programmes.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Wednesday.

