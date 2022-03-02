Group training session at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria continued preparations for their upcoming away fixture against Udinese on Saturday. The team trained on pitch two of the Mugnaini in Bogliasco with club president Marco Lanna watching on. Coach Marco Giampaolo and his staff split the Blucerchiati into two groups: there was restorative fitness and technical work for players who’d put in the longest stint against Atalanta on Monday, whereas the rest of the team took part in dynamic strength exercises and tactical drills.

As for individual players, Kristoffer Askildsen completed a personalised recovery session on the pitch, while Alex Ferrari and Ronaldo Vieira did theirs in the gym. Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini are following their own separate rehabilitation programmes.

Another training session is planned for Thursday morning.