U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Build-up to Udinese: Vieira back in training

News

Build-up to Udinese: Vieira back in training

With two days to go until the trip to Udinese, Marco Giampaolo led a morning session involving agility work, technical drills and tactical preparations by position on pitch two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco.

Ronaldo Vieira was back in training for the first time since his lay-off.

Vladyslav Supriaha had a different training programme, while Kristoffer Askildsen trained individually out on the pitch.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued their recovery programmes to get back to competitive action.

A morning session is scheduled for Friday ahead of departure for Udine.

Other news

Group training session at the Mugnaini

Group training session at the Mugnaini

2 March 2022 Team
Training in three groups. Afternoon session on Wednesday

Training in three groups. Afternoon session on Wednesday

1 March 2022 Team
Giampaolo: “Let’s turn over a new leaf”

Giampaolo: “Let’s turn over a new leaf”

1 March 2022 Team
Scopri i mini abbonamenti PROMO