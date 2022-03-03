Build-up to Udinese: Vieira back in training

With two days to go until the trip to Udinese, Marco Giampaolo led a morning session involving agility work, technical drills and tactical preparations by position on pitch two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco.

Ronaldo Vieira was back in training for the first time since his lay-off.

Vladyslav Supriaha had a different training programme, while Kristoffer Askildsen trained individually out on the pitch.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued their recovery programmes to get back to competitive action.

A morning session is scheduled for Friday ahead of departure for Udine.