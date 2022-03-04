Blucerchiati squad announced ahead of Udinese clash

Sampdoria have arrived in Friuli, where they will face Udinese in their 28th league game of the season on Saturday. Marco Giampaolo has announced his 21-man squad in preparation for the match at Dacia Arena, which includes Primavera striker Daniele Montevago.

In addition to long-term absentees Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini, both suspension and injury have kept others from making the trip. Morten Thorsby is suspended, while Kristoffer Askildsen is struggling to recover from a problem with his left knee and Vladyslav Supriaha has bruising to his right ankle. Andrea Conti is undergoing medical treatment which, under the Italian Olympic Committee’s new anti-doping legislation, means that he must spend a few days out of competitive sport.

Here is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Candreva, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Trimboli, Vieira.

Strikers: Caputo, Giovinco, Montevago, Quagliarella.