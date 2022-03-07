Training resumes on Monday

The Sampdoria first-team squad got back to work on Monday. After a meeting in the video room, all the available players headed out to pitch two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco under the watchful eye of Marco Giampaolo and his staff for group activation work.

The players were then split into two groups: those who were heavily involved in Udine took part in a shorter technical and fitness programme, while there was a full training session including a small-sided game for the rest of the squad.

President Marco Lanna watched on in a showing of support for the team.

On the injury front, Kristoffer Askildsen and Vladyslav Supriaha trained individually on pitch one, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with their recovery programme.

A double session is scheduled for Tuesday.