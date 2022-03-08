Second training session for the Blucerchiati

Sampdoria had their second training session of the week on Tuesday in Bogliasco, during which Marco Giampaolo and his staff divided the team into groups. The programme involved strength exercises, as well as technical and tactical work on the pitch.

In the afternoon, the team trained on pitch one. Following the warm-up, the players worked on speed, completed technical exercises and played matches targeting particular skills.

In terms of injuries, today marked the first time that Kristoffer Askildsen and Vladyslav Supriaha could join the group.

Ronaldo Vieira, however, was still resting with bronchitis, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continue their recovery work.

A further Wednesday afternoon session is planned at the Mugnaini.