Technical and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

The Blucerchiati were out training again on Wednesday as the team continued preparations for their upcoming home match on Saturday afternoon against Juventus.

Marco Giampaolo and his staff divided the squad into two groups, training on pitches one and two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco. Each group followed the same programme, focusing on fitness work, as well as technical and tactical drills.

In positive news, Ronaldo Vieira was back training with the team after recovering from illness.

Albin Ekdal, meanwhile, completed a personalised session, and Mikkel Damsgaard continues to follow his own recovery programme. Manolo Gabbiadini is still working with the Sampdoria rehab team as he tries to recover from his operation, but he passed by the ground today to greet his team-mates.

Another session is planned for Thursday morning.