Giampaolo: “No regrets”

Marco Giampaolo was full of praise for his side after they made a real game of it against Juventus despite difficult circumstances.

“We showed the right attitude,” the boss reflected after the 3-1 defeat. “We found ourselves 2-0 down despite Juve barely having a shot. It wasn’t easy but we never stopped trying, right till the end.

“We managed to get a goal and were unlucky with the penalty but this is not a game we should have any regrets about.

“Juventus are a great team but we kept it together. That’s the sort of performance we should be producing. Playing like that we’ll win games because you don’t face Juventus every week.

“Credit to the lads for not letting their heads drop today. We didn’t come under excessive pressure and we never stopped fighting. As I said, this isn’t a game we should have regrets about.”