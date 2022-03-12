Thorsby: “Wc could have drawn”

Morten Thorsby was keen to take the positives after Sampdoria slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus on Saturday.

“We have to take the performance today because we all know how good Juve are,” the Norwegian midfielder began.

“They didn’t have many chances but they scored and we didn’t – that was the difference.

“We’re not getting the luck because we could have equalised but we did well to get it back to 2-1 after missing a penalty.

“We have a crucial fixture at Venezia now. We must go there and show this same spirit away from home.”