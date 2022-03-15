Venezia clash draws ever closer

Samp were back in training action at Bogliasco ahead of their away clash against Venezia.

Following a video session conducted by Marco Giampaolo and his staff they led the squad to a session which focused on speed as well as honing their tactics.

As for individuals, Ronaldo Vieira trained with the squad while Sebastian Giovinco took part in the first half of training with the other players before spending the rest of it in the gym. Omar Colley had a lighter session following the knock to his knee he picked up in the first half against Juventus. Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini followed their own recovery programs.

The squad will be back at Bogliasco for a double session this Wednesday.