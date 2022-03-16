U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Double session at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria continued preparations for their trip to Venezia on Sunday with a double training session in Bogliasco.

In the morning, Marco Giampaolo and his staff divided the team into two groups to work on fitness and tactical exercises on pitch two of the Mugnaini. Everyone took part aside from Sebastian Giovinco who was completing a session in the swimming pool.

In the afternoon, the planned programme on the pitch was instead replaced by a long session in the video room and gym exercises according to the needs of individual players.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continue to follow their own rehabilitation programmes.

A further session is planned for Thursday lunchtime.

